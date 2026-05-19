Warwick Athletics announces NCAA commitments

Fourteen Wildcats announce their decisions and sign National Letters of Commitment to attend and compete at the NCAA Collegiate level as a student- athlete in 2026. They have been recruited and signed letters of commitment to the colleges and universities following outstanding careers as Warwick Wildcats.

The following students who will be continuing their athletic journey after high school include:

Madelyn McSweeney, lacrosse, Susquehanna University

Aaron Callender, football/track, Western Connecticut State

Samara Beauregard, soccer, Cortland State

Reese Girardi, basketball, Brockport State

Logan Conley, track and field, Manhattan University

Madison Jakubek, soccer, Clarkson University

Klaus Lindenau, track and field, George Mason

Tommy Ronan, lacrosse, Clarkson University

Dylan Gjertsen, soccer, Hartwick College

Joseph (JP) Cerulli, soccer, Manhattanville University

Tommy Knox, lacrosse, Post University (Conn.)

Laci Annunziato, lacrosse, Alfred State

Matt Slaybaugh, soccer, Stevens Institute

Genevieve Boyle, volleyball, New Paltz