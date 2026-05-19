Warwick Athletics announces NCAA commitments

Fourteen Wildcats announce their decisions and sign National Letters of Commitment to attend and compete at the NCAA Collegiate level as a student- athlete in 2026. They have been recruited and signed letters of commitment to the colleges and universities following outstanding careers as Warwick Wildcats.
The following students who will be continuing their athletic journey after high school include:
Madelyn McSweeney, lacrosse, Susquehanna University
Aaron Callender, football/track, Western Connecticut State
Samara Beauregard, soccer, Cortland State
Reese Girardi, basketball, Brockport State
Logan Conley, track and field, Manhattan University
Madison Jakubek, soccer, Clarkson University
Klaus Lindenau, track and field, George Mason
Tommy Ronan, lacrosse, Clarkson University
Dylan Gjertsen, soccer, Hartwick College
Joseph (JP) Cerulli, soccer, Manhattanville University
Tommy Knox, lacrosse, Post University (Conn.)
Laci Annunziato, lacrosse, Alfred State
Matt Slaybaugh, soccer, Stevens Institute
Genevieve Boyle, volleyball, New Paltz