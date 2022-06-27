Local food, brew and flowers have a summer place in Greenwood Lake

Dozens of customers and visitors greeted the vendors who appeared on a sunny breezy day at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, as Lakeside Farmers Market season recently got under way in the village of Greenwood Lake.

Shepherd’s Eye Brewing Company, one of the many exhibitors who are new this season, was staffed by owners Brian and Kari Taylor.

“Shepherd’s Eye Brewing is a veteran-owned business. When we were beginning our production and tasting facility in Florida, NY, we were always accompanied by our German Shepherd, Zeus, who kept things under his watchful eye,” said Brian. “We brew several styles of beer, including lagers, IPAs, German, pilsners; we keep on changing the taps we have so we’re not tied into to just one beer style.”

Destination Unknown Beer Company, DUBCO, was represented by Jen and Sophie Candiano. Originally from Long Island, Jen’s parents moved to the Warwick area and, subsequently, Jen and her husband, Chris, fell in love with the area. “We knew we wanted to have a more rural area surrounded by farmlands when we first opened our brewery seven years ago in Bayshore,” said Jen, “and when we came across the Thankful Acres Farm, a 50 acre space on Four Corners Rd. in Warwick, it gave us all the things we were looking for.”

Several vendors are returning from last season, including Jean-Claude award-winning bakery, who featured a strawberry galette pastry, with berries sourced from the More-Good farm in the Edenville hamlet; J&A Farm, specializing in an array of fresh produce, such as peppers, tomatoes and eggplant; Campanelli’s poultry farm with fresh eggs from ducks and chickens, together with fresh grass-fed lamb, pork, beef, and free-range poultry items; and Greenwood Lake Bagels and Bakery, featuring home made bagels, breads, baked goods, and coffees.

Some of the new vendors included Hudson Valley Pantry, which specializes in locally sourced ingredients and produces a menu of artisanal jams, jellies, salsas, humus, pickles, bbq sauces, and other condiments; and Monet Flower Farm, whose fresh-picked varieties of colors and textures will change through the season.

The Lakeside Farmers Market is part of a series of events and activities that includes the upcoming Independence Day Festival parade, music events, and fireworks during the weekend of July 1-2, 2022.