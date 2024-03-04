Pet of the Week: Meet Ollie

Meet Ollie
German shepherd
Warwick, NY
2 years old, large, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Friendly, playful, owner surrender when they moved into an apartment.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Altered, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Older children
No dogs or other animals
Adopt Ollie at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only