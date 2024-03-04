Pet of the Week: Meet Ollie

Meet Ollie

German shepherd

Warwick, NY

2 years old, large, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Friendly, playful, owner surrender when they moved into an apartment.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Altered, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Older children

No dogs or other animals

Adopt Ollie at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only