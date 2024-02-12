Pet of the Week: Meet Waldo

Meet Waldo
Lab mix
Warwick, NY
Senior adult male, large size, black with white toes and chest
ABOUT
Characteristics: Spry, young at heart, loves to run in a play yard, will go belly up for belly rubs. He’s 183 days homeless, with a greying muzzle, pouty face.
Coat Length: short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date, blood work okay
Good in a home with:
Maybe a large female dog and a fenced-in yard
Children age 8 and older
No cats
Adopt Waldo at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only