Pet of the Week: Meet Waldo

Meet Waldo

Lab mix

Warwick, NY

Senior adult male, large size, black with white toes and chest

ABOUT

Characteristics: Spry, young at heart, loves to run in a play yard, will go belly up for belly rubs. He’s 183 days homeless, with a greying muzzle, pouty face.

Coat Length: short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date, blood work okay

Good in a home with:

Maybe a large female dog and a fenced-in yard

Children age 8 and older

No cats

Adopt Waldo at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only