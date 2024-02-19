Pet of the Week: Meet George

Meet George

Domestic shorthair

Warwick, NY

One-year-old adult male, large, with grey and white fur and light green eyes

ABOUT

Characteristics: Confident and clingy, looking to be your constant companion.

Coat Length: short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Tolerates other cats, but wants to be your number one

Children age 10 and older

Adopt Waldo at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only