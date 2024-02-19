Pet of the Week: Meet George

Meet George
Domestic shorthair
Warwick, NY
One-year-old adult male, large, with grey and white fur and light green eyes
ABOUT
Characteristics: Confident and clingy, looking to be your constant companion.
Coat Length: short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Tolerates other cats, but wants to be your number one
Children age 10 and older
Adopt Waldo at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only