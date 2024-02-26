Pet of the Week: Meet Liv

Meet Liv

Domestic shorthair

Warwick, NY

2 ½ year old adult female, brown tiger

ABOUT

Characteristics: Friendly, surrendered when daughter went to college.

Coat Length: short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Spayed, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Maybe one other or no other cats

Older children

No dogs

Adopt Liv at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only