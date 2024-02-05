Pet of the Week: Meet Johnny Tsunami

Meet Johnny Tsunami
Californian rabbit
Warwick, NY
2-year-old male, medium size, white and brown
ABOUT
Characteristics: Super friendly, inquisitive, laid back, playful
Coat Length: short
House-trained: litter box trained
Health: Neutered
Good in a home with:
Indoor, dedicated housing and play area
Older children
Safe from other pets
Adopt Johnny Tsunami at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only