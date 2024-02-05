x
Pet of the Week: Meet Johnny Tsunami

Warwick /
| 05 Feb 2024 | 10:44
    Johnny Tsunami.
    Johnny Tsunami. ( Photo by the Warwick Valley Humane Society)

Meet Johnny Tsunami

Californian rabbit

Warwick, NY

2-year-old male, medium size, white and brown

ABOUT

Characteristics: Super friendly, inquisitive, laid back, playful

Coat Length: short

House-trained: litter box trained

Health: Neutered

Good in a home with:

Indoor, dedicated housing and play area

Older children

Safe from other pets

Adopt Johnny Tsunami at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only