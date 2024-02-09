Breathtaking home is sure to please

Stunningly renovated colonial with four bedrooms and three and a half baths is nestled on 1.60 acres of private land.

The property supports a classy expansive outdoor living space on terraced landscaping showcasing an outdoor oasis with a hot tub and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. Summer parties!

A Trex deck is complimented with a retractable awning providing comfort.

Indoors is just as impressive as the outdoor offering. This residence is designed to maximize natural lighting and highlights breathtaking views through huge windows. The living room is adorned with a classic stone fireplace and a lovely dining room adds a touch of elegance. The primary suite is a luxurious retreat spanning two rooms and has a spacious closet. The ensuite bath is equipped with radiant heated floors.

The home’s lower level provides 900 square feet of bonus space already with a new full bath.

Your future residence is truly a unique expression of individuality and natural beauty.