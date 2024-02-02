Neat and proper home deserves second glance

A classic three-bedroom, one-bath home built in 1895 amazes with simmering wood floors, period moldings and elegant built-ins. Set on 1.30 acres, you’ll love the welcoming front porch.

While retaining its past charm, the kitchen is chock full of necessary modern amenities. The entire home perfectly describes the harmonious balance between past and present. Off the kitchen is a period detailed dining room that flows into a cozy living room.

Upstairs, three lovely bedrooms each have their own unique characteristics.

On the grounds, a two-car garage will shelter your vehicles and also provide added storage.

A spacious barn will activate your imagination to perfect your craftmanship, health and fitness or hobbies.

This rock-solid built home awaits you with inviting small-town charm. Don’t let this one pass you by.