Move-in ready Colonial impresses

That move-in colonial has four bedrooms and three baths and is located on 2.70 acres on a tranquil dead-end street.

Vaulted ceilings, shiny hardwood floors and natural light abounds. A spacious living room is just off the foyer along with the family room which features a cozy woodburning fireplace. You can just picture the Christmas tree and decorations warming the atmosphere and encouraging holiday entertaining.

Upstairs, the primary ensuite bedroom boasts a walk-in closet while three additional bedrooms accommodate family and guests.

A two-car garage makes life easier with vehicle shelter and added storage.

Get ready to enjoy shopping in the village, visit breweries, wineries and orchards, and experience life in the country.