Move-in ready Colonial impresses

Warwick. Enjoy peace and quiet in this spacious home.

Warwick /
| 15 Dec 2023 | 10:14
That move-in colonial has four bedrooms and three baths and is located on 2.70 acres on a tranquil dead-end street.

Vaulted ceilings, shiny hardwood floors and natural light abounds. A spacious living room is just off the foyer along with the family room which features a cozy woodburning fireplace. You can just picture the Christmas tree and decorations warming the atmosphere and encouraging holiday entertaining.

Upstairs, the primary ensuite bedroom boasts a walk-in closet while three additional bedrooms accommodate family and guests.

A two-car garage makes life easier with vehicle shelter and added storage.

Get ready to enjoy shopping in the village, visit breweries, wineries and orchards, and experience life in the country.

Essential Information
Address: 70 Iron Mt. Rd., Warwick, NY
Price: $639,800
Taxes: $11,915
Agents: Marie Nick and Jennifer Connolly
BHHS Gross and Jansen
Office: 845-986-7005
Marie’s Cell; 845-544-6572
Jennifer’s Cell: 201-725-5381