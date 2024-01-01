Available again and ready to sell

Back on the market again, this impeccably maintained contemporary split-level modular home could be your dream come true in 2024. With three bedrooms and three baths, there is space for all.

Nestled on five acres of park-like surroundings, the property offers serene views and abundant privacy.

The kitchen boasts ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a spacious pantry.

A generously sized family room complete with a cozy wood stove stresses enjoyment and entertaining.

A super convenient three-car garage houses your vehicles as well as recreational equipment and the expansive walk-up attic provides needed storage options.

Truly a dream location in close proximity to shopping, parks, restaurants, skiing, golfing and hiking.