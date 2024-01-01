x
Available again and ready to sell

Warwick. With three bedrooms and three baths, this home has the space you need.

| 01 Jan 2024 | 11:48
Back on the market again, this impeccably maintained contemporary split-level modular home could be your dream come true in 2024. With three bedrooms and three baths, there is space for all.

Nestled on five acres of park-like surroundings, the property offers serene views and abundant privacy.

The kitchen boasts ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a spacious pantry.

A generously sized family room complete with a cozy wood stove stresses enjoyment and entertaining.

A super convenient three-car garage houses your vehicles as well as recreational equipment and the expansive walk-up attic provides needed storage options.

Truly a dream location in close proximity to shopping, parks, restaurants, skiing, golfing and hiking.

Essential information
Address: 52 Conklin Rd.
Warwick, NY
Price: $649,000
Taxes: $11,636
Agent: Danielle Roche
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Danielle’s Cell: 914-906-2908