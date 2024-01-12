x
Townhouse in desirable Homestead Village

Warwick. This conveniently located home includes three bedrooms and a variety of clubhouse amenities.

Warwick /
| 12 Jan 2024 | 04:37
Nestled in Homestead Village, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath end-unit features a beautiful open floor plan on the main level with amazing natural light.

The living room/dining room combo has a wood fireplace and impressive cathedral ceiling. The kitchen doesn’t scrimp on cabinets and has tons of counter space. The first level also has a half bath.

Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and two full baths. The primary bedroom has a bath and a spacious walk-in closet. For convenience’s sake there is a second-floor laundry.

You’ll love the many amenities of Homestead Village, they include a clubhouse, three inground pools, tennis courts and a playground.

Essential Information
Address: 25 Olde Wagon Rd., Warwick, NY
Price: $419,000
Taxes: $4,404
Agent: Marie Altieri
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Agent’s Number: 845-987-6766