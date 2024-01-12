Townhouse in desirable Homestead Village

Nestled in Homestead Village, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath end-unit features a beautiful open floor plan on the main level with amazing natural light.

The living room/dining room combo has a wood fireplace and impressive cathedral ceiling. The kitchen doesn’t scrimp on cabinets and has tons of counter space. The first level also has a half bath.

Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and two full baths. The primary bedroom has a bath and a spacious walk-in closet. For convenience’s sake there is a second-floor laundry.

You’ll love the many amenities of Homestead Village, they include a clubhouse, three inground pools, tennis courts and a playground.