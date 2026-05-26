Village of Warwick observes Memorial Day

The Village of Warwick gathered this Memorial Day to pay a moving tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. The ceremony, themed around “The Spirit of ‘76,” highlighted the resilience of the American soul from the Revolutionary War to the present day, and featured speakers that included Congressman Patrick Ryan, Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Town Judge Peter Barlet, Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, American Legion Post 214 Commander Tony Cosimano and VFW Post 462 Commander José Morales.

Rep. Ryan, Mayor Newhard, Supervisor Dwyer acknowledge sacrifice of those who’ve served

Rev. Amber Carswell led the service with a prayer, followed by comments by local leaders and veterans who emphasized that the freedoms enjoyed today were never guaranteed. Congressman Pat Ryan, a U.S. Army veteran and combat infantryman who served two tours in Iraq, was the first West Point graduate to represent the Academy in the House. He reminded the packed firehouse about the need to remember veterans’ issues, when he said “We must intentionally reflect on what it means to be a true patriot, and living out a calling greater than ourselves. We owe our fallen heroes a debt that we can never repay - today and every day, we thank and honor them.”

Mayor Newhard observed, “250 years ago, the spark of democracy was ignited. That force, that vision is why we are here today. It was the historic birth of a nation, but since then, protecting it has not been an easy task. From the Declaration of Independence through the Civil War and World Wars, there has been a steadfast dedication to uphold our core beliefs. Today is about those who faced extraordinary circumstances and chose to serve. As the poet John Donne said, ‘Each man’s death diminishes me... therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.’”



Supervisor Dwyer remarked how personal fallen veterans can be by noting the personal losses he has experienced, and named those with whom he had close relationships with: Major Jamie Leonard and Staff Sergeant Eric Christian, both lost in Afghanistan; First Lieutenant Lou Allen, who was Supervisor Dwyer’s high school physics teacher; Lance Corporal Scott Lynch, a Greenwood Lake native and Little League teammate of the supervisor.

Judge Barlet drew parallels between the struggles of the Continental Army during the 1776 Brooklyn campaign and the modern sacrifices of local heroes, a reminder that the “woven fabric of patriotism” is created by individuals who committed themselves to a cause greater than themselves.

Patriots Path memorial project update shared

The ceremony also provided an update on the “Patriots Path,” a new memorial project slated for Veterans Memorial Park. The path will serve as a chronological history lesson, featuring plantings and pictorial references representing different eras of American conflict, ensuring that the legacy of local veterans is preserved for future generations.

A special moment of the event revealed the history behind the 24-note bugle call known as “Taps” – perhaps the most recognizable transition in an American military ceremony. It was composed in July 1862 during the Civil War at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia. Union General Daniel Butterfield, dissatisfied with the standard “lights out” call, worked with bugler Oliver Willcox Norton to revise an earlier melody. The haunting tune was first used at a funeral later that year when a captain ordered it played for a fallen soldier in lieu of the traditional three volleys of musketry. It became the official standard for military funerals in 1891, symbolizing the ultimate “lights out” for those who have completed their service to the nation.