50 years ago: First baby delivered at St. Anthony’s Labor and Delivery Room Suite

50 years ago on May 3, Noreen Lowry of Warwick became the proud mother of Kevin Joseph, the first baby delivered in the new Labor and Delivery Room Suite at St Anthony’s Community Hospital. Kevin is the son of the late Michael J. Lowry Jr. and Noreen, who will be turning 93 years old in June.

With her lovely Irish accent, Noreen said, “Oh my, time flies when you’re having fun.” Originally from Co. Clare, Ireland, Noreen met her late husband Michael, who was originally from Co. Sligo, in New York City and married in 1956. They have seven children (Kevin is the youngest) along with fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

”My mother is the absolute best”, said Kevin, who resides in Florida with his family. “Integrity is one of the numerous words I would use to describe my mother. There are endless reasons why she is dearly loved and adored by her family and friends,” he added.