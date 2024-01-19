x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Four-season immaculate cottage

Greenwood Lake. Enjoy gorgeous views of the lake all year round.

Greenwood Lake /
| 19 Jan 2024 | 10:56
    Four-season immaculate cottage
    Four-season immaculate cottage
    Four-season immaculate cottage
    Four-season immaculate cottage
    Four-season immaculate cottage
    Four-season immaculate cottage
    Four-season immaculate cottage

You’ll appreciate tremendous Greenwood Lake views all year round in this two-bedroom, one-bath cottage. You’ll enjoy an open, spacious living room with hardwood floors; a large-screen TV is included.

An open eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

This home will entertain you and your guests in every season and an oversized deck is a welcome, added bonus. It’s a stone’s throw to private lake beach access.

Eat, drink, shop and be merry in the village of Greenwood Lake. Enjoy all that Greenwood Lake has to offer, and low taxes are the clincher.

Essential Information
Address: 4 Lodge Dr., Greenwood Lake, NY
Price: $279,900
Taxes: $3,193
Agent: Wayne D. Patterson
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Office: 845-208-9928
Agent’s Cell: 845-313-5623