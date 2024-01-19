Four-season immaculate cottage

You’ll appreciate tremendous Greenwood Lake views all year round in this two-bedroom, one-bath cottage. You’ll enjoy an open, spacious living room with hardwood floors; a large-screen TV is included.

An open eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

This home will entertain you and your guests in every season and an oversized deck is a welcome, added bonus. It’s a stone’s throw to private lake beach access.

Eat, drink, shop and be merry in the village of Greenwood Lake. Enjoy all that Greenwood Lake has to offer, and low taxes are the clincher.