Sophisticated living on Paradise Lane

Paradise is found just one hour from NYC on, of course, Paradise Lane in Warwick. This sprawling mini estate nestled on five lush and scenic acres provides privacy and gorgeous views and is fully furnished.

An architectural masterpiece, this home beams with three separate bedroom wings and four baths, flex rooms and a loft area that will accommodate your needs and lifestyle.

Sophisticated concepts grace this beauty, namely, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, windows and sliders that lead to a wraparound deck with a pool, exposed beams and custom Bolon flooring.

The open kitchen boasts endless countertops, bar area and a media room.

Whether you’re looking for a full-time residence or to secure a yearly weekend retreat, this home is for you.