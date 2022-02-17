Meet the candidates running for Village of Warwick Mayor and Trustee

Five candidates are running for two seats as Village of Warwick Trustee. Three candidates are running for Mayor. Election Day is March 15.

The Warwick Advertiser asked each candidate the same four questions about their goals, motivations, and experience. Click the links below to find each candidate’s response.

Q&A: Village of Warwick Trustee Candidates

• Joe Amaturo

• Carly Foster

• Lugene Maher

• Tom McKnight

• Brian Torpie

Q&A: Candidates for Village of Warwick Mayor

• Michael Newhard (Incumbent)

• Eileen Patterson

• Matthew Sullivan