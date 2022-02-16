Carly Foster: Candidate for Village of Warwick trustee

What incident, circumstance or other motivation prompted you to run?

Multiple people reached out asking me to consider running. I am an active volunteer, so I asked myself, “What value could I provide that I’m not be able to provide through other service?” The answer came in the expertise and skills I bring as a community and infrastructure planner and grant writer.

What, specifically and concretely, would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

To strengthen our infrastructure, livability, and affordability. I have the expertise to help focus and time investments based on risk and benefit to the community. I would also work with the Village to maximize grant funding. The Village has been successful in this area, and as our needs are growing, more expertise will help Warwick get our fair share.

Affordability is not something that we can address as a village alone, but our community is not unique in our need to help people stay in their homes. I plan to work with the Village and others to advocate for policies that could, as an example, hold tax increases until a property sells.

Another key area of livability is walkability and road safety. I encourage readers to visit Warwick10990.com for my specific thoughts on this.

What experience, education or other factor gives you the ability to be skillful in this office and accomplish your goals?

I have a masters degree in community planning, with a growth management specialization. I am certified in both planning and floodplain management. For 13 years, I have been a community and infrastructure planner and funding specialist. Before that, I managed the development of shopping centers. I sit on multiple non-profit boards and actively volunteer. I work hard for our community, already. Being a trustee would enable me to share with Warwick the expertise I bring to my work.

What would be your strategy?

People who live in a community know its needs best. Their feedback is powerful data. Leaders must communicate policy and technical facts and data to help guide informed decisions. Needs are rarely mutually exclusive.