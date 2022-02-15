Lugene Maher: Candidate for Village of Warwick trustee

1. What incident, circumstance, or other motivation prompted you to run?

This community has become part of the fabric of who I am, and it is time to take my commitment to the next level. I have the drive, the qualifications, the character, and the integrity to do this job. I will bring my experience, expertise, and a personal commitment to do the right thing for you and for the future of our Village. During my nearly 40 years living here, I have volunteered and served on boards of non-profit organizations and led several neighborhood efforts focused on infrastructure, safety, and land use. I have 13 years of experience in business operations and planning, as well as civic engagement.

2. What, specifically and concretely, would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

As your Village Trustee my primary goal will be to work collaboratively as a Village Board member to assess our challenges and opportunities and determine the strategic priorities of our Village. These priorities will include improving the infrastructure, i.e., water, sewer, power, and roads, the comprehensive master plan, increasing pedestrian and bicycle options for residents, establishing an effective communication plan with our residents and businesses, the continuation of the Climate Smart Community/Clean Energy Community sustainability efforts, and examining all opportunities for shared services with other municipalities to lessen the burden on taxpayers.

3. What experience, education, or other factor gives you the ability to be skillful in this office and accomplish your goals?

I am a public health professional and have worked for over 35 years in private industry. For the last 13 years of my career, I have been head of business operations and planning and have managed a multi-million dollar budget, a complex infrastructure, vendors and contractors, systems and processes, and wrote numerous policies and financial proposals. I also developed and led the civic engagement programs interfacing with the surrounding community.

4. What would be your strategy?

My focus would be to secure the necessary funding through grants and fiscally responsible budget management and to provide a strategic, long-term plan to reach our goals while easing the financial strain on tax-paying residents and business owners.