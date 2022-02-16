Brian Torpie: Candidate for Village of Warwick trustee

What incident, circumstance or other motivation prompted you to run?

I’m motivated to serve the Village of Warwick by using my expertise in project management, business, and software development to make it a better place to live and raise a family.

What, specifically and concretely, would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

Connect the separated neighborhoods of the Village with an ADA-compliant sidewalk system. Implement a Mobile Payment system for Metered and long-term parking. Help improve communication between the local government and the community.

What experience, education or other factor gives you the ability to be skillful in this office and accomplish your goals?

I graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Zicklin School of Business. Soon after graduating, I left to live abroad in Argentina for 8 years. I built a couple of companies, a marketing company, and a Software Factory that employs 20+ developers and engineers. My company has developed Smart city platforms for large cities, including Mobile Payment solutions for parking, helping the city government earn more revenue and understand parking patterns.

What would be your strategy?

Connecting the separated neighborhoods of the Village with an ADA Compliant sidewalk system will be no easy feat. Not only do we need to raise the money through grants, but we will have to work out agreements with each landowner affected by the construction of the sidewalks. It will be a grassroots effort requiring time, commitment, and strong communication.

To implement the Mobile Payment solution for parking, I would present the full scope of the project to the Board, business owners, and the community. It’s the cheapest and easiest way to modernize our metered and long-term parking. Doing so would drive more revenue to the Village and provide it with data that will help us make more informed decisions. Lastly, I will improve communication by offering updates to the website, better disseminating information on multiple channels, and creating a feedback system for residents to voice their concerns.