Tom McKnight: Village of Warwick trustee candidate

**What incident, circumstance or other motivation prompted you to run?**

Two seats are open. We need strong, empathetic leaders who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. We need objectivity; not someone with a self-interest grievance against the Village; not someone funded by and beholden to party politics. We need someone with relevant experience, not casual interest.I currently serve the Village, I have a track record of community leadership, and I have the skills and temperament to be an effective Trustee.

**What, specifically and concretely, would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?**

Modernize our water infrastructure; specifically, nailing down steps to be grant-ready for a consolidated retention tank and pump station. I will push to adopt NY Stretch Energy Code, and to be the first certified Climate Smart Community in Orange County. I will work to formalize a pedestrian infrastructure plan, and to revisit the Parks Plan.

**What experience, education or other factor gives you the ability to be skillful in this office and accomplish your goals?**

Being on the Village Planning Board, I am the only Trustee who has taken an oath to serve the Village. I am also on the Comprehensive Plan Committee. Prior, I served as President of the Board of Trustees for the Chester Public Library. I have done my research, I’ve spent time learning from various board members, I am well versed in the challenges we face, and I have a strong understanding of what it means to govern our Village.

Professionally, I am a cybersecurity technology executive. Through a 20 year career, I have learned the value of due diligence, attention to detail, and leading with empathy. These are skills which I’ve developed into a fact-based, pragmatic approach to problem solving, and will allow me to be an effective Trustee.

**What would be your strategy?**

I will not be out-prepared. I will seek first to understand, manage by fact, generate more light than heat, and revel in collaboration. I am offering to bring my personal brand of level-headed, rational, no-nonsense leadership to Village government. www.warwick10990.comTom McKnight