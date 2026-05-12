Warwick Thunder set to storm the beach

The Warwick Thunder Boys U11 travel soccer team will be heading back to Wildwood, N.J., this June to try to win their division in the Beach Blast Soccer Tournament.

Last June the team traveled to Wildwood for the tournament for what would be their first time playing on sand. Plans to practice on the sand at Wawayanda State Park ahead of the tournament never materialized, so the team headed to the event with no idea of what to expect.

The ball moves differently on the sand than it does on grass or turf. It’s hard to gauge the jumps and rolls the ball will take; hard to make a pass or place a kick where you want it to go; hard to slog through the scorching sand to get to the ball. Scorching is an understatement - it was hot last June, hotter than average. The eye-black that they all wore to help with the sun glare was melting off during each game.

They played their hearts out and fought their way through the tournament to reach the finals, only to lose in a sudden death penalty kick shootout when the score was still tied after double overtime. Soul-crushing defeat? Maybe. Motivation to come back stronger and fight harder? Definitely!

Last year, Team Thunder didn’t know what to expect when they arrived on the beach, wide-eyed and staring at soccer fields as far as the eye could see. This year, they are determined to take the Tiki trophy and show everyone what Warwick can do!

Team Thunder is actively looking for new players – tryouts will be held on May 20, 2026 at Warwick Town Park. Anyone interested can get additional information by contacting Coach Andrea at andicarey75@gmail.com.