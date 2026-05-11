Seward seniors sign letters of intent

On May 1, the FUFSD community gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of S.S. Seward Institute seniors Jett Gandolfo, Olivia Panuska and Kayla Valenti, as they signed their letters of intent to extend their athletic career at the collegiate level!

“Your dedication and willingness to improve at your craft proves that hard work pays off,” said athletic director Joseph DiMattina. “We wish you all the best as you move on to the next chapter of your athletic career.”

Gandolfo will continue his athletic career playing football at NASSAU Community College.

Panuska will join the IHSA (Intercollegiate Horse Show Association) team at Delaware Valley University.

Valenti will continue her athletic career playing basketball at SUNY Purchase.

“We are incredibly proud of Jett, Olivia, and Kayla for reaching this milestone,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler. “Their dedication in the classroom and on the field, court and arena reflects the very best of what it means to be a student-athlete in our district. We look forward to watching them continue to grow and succeed at the collegiate level, and we know they will represent FUFSD with pride.”