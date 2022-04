Village officials have announced that repairs began on the Bank Street bridge on Monday.

Officials believe the project will be completed around May 18.

During the repairs the bridge will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians.

Village officials said a crane will be delivered around April 26. During delivery and while the crane is operational, portions of the municipal parking lot that runs along Main Street will be blocked off.

Businesses along Bank Street: G’s, Peck’s Wine and the Beattie & Krakulik Law Firm will remain open.