Voters approve Warwick Valley’s school budget

Voters have approved the Warwick Valley Central School District’s $123,011,817 budget proposal by an unofficial vote of 1261 to 386, a 76.6 percent approval. Additionally, voters approved two additional propositions – a bus proposition and funding a repair reserve -- and elected three community members to the WVCSD Board of Education.

The approved 2026-27 budget includes a tax levy increase of 2.58 percent, which aligns with the state’s allowable tax cap for this year. The district has kept the annual tax levy increase at or below the state’s allowable tax cap each of the last 14 years and has never exceeded it.

Voters also considered a proposition to purchase five buses for the Transportation Department at a maximum cost of $936,200. The proposition passed by a vote of 1167 to 476, an approval of 71 percent. The bus purchase includes two 30-passenger gasoline-powered buses, one 46-passenger diesel-powered bus, and two electric buses. The district will use $364,000 of its bus reserve fund to help offset the cost. Of the total cost, $572,954, or 61.2 percent, is expected to be returned to the district in the form of state transportation aid. No additional taxes are required to purchase the buses at a net cost of approximately $572,200.

A second proposition to fund a Repair Reserve also passed by a vote of 1304 to 337. The Repair Reserve will be built using year-end fund balance up to $2 million over 15 years and will help cover facility and building system repairs without sudden budget or tax increases.

Five candidates, including three incumbents, ran for three open board of education seats. The three receiving the most votes will serve three-year terms beginning July 1.

The board of election results are as follows:

Dory Masefield (i): 1019 votes

Robert Howe (i): 953 votes

John W. Garcia (i): 882 votes

Bob Larsen: 734 votes

Dr. Melanie Kolacy: 467 votes