Students celebrate school year

Golden Hill Elementary School marked the end of the year and the beginning of summer with a field day. Students were treated to a DJ in the gym, bracelet making, a bubble expert, a water balloon sling-shot, mini-golf and much more.

“What an incredible Field Day,” principal Starla Ciarelli said. “Our students had an amazing time running, playing, and enjoying the sunshine. A huge thank you to our wonderful PTA for organizing volunteers and helping make the day a success.”

To mark their transition to first grade, the kindergarteners waved at their families and stood tall on the risers during the Annual Kindergarten Show.

“My sister is excited to become a first grader,” Gerald Henry, a third grader who sat on the bleachers to watch his sister in the show said. “I had her teacher, Ms. Rolando, so I knew she’d do good. I’m proud of her.”

The students showed how clever they were with sharp jokes and how talented they were with many songs they sang, like “Old McDonald Had A Farm” - which they improvised to by adding their own fun animals and surprising many by knowing the sound a penguin makes. They also sang “This is the Way We Grow the Plants,” “Barnyard Song,” “Bingo,” and “Garden Song.”

After the performance, the students received certificates and shook hands with their teachers before crossing a beautiful wooden bridge symbolizing their transition to first grade.