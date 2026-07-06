Severe weather leaves hundreds of residents without power

What began as a picture-perfect Independence Day quickly turned into a dangerous weather event on the evening of July 4 and July 5, as a fast-moving thunderstorm swept through the area with powerful wind gusts that toppled trees, downed power lines, and left hundreds of Greenwood Lake residents without electricity.

The storm arrived with little warning, bringing torrential rain, frequent lightning, and wind strong enough to snap large tree limbs and uproot mature trees throughout the community. Several roadways were temporarily blocked by fallen trees, while utility crews worked through the night to restore power to affected neighborhoods.

Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley said “Emergency responders, highway departments, and O&R utility personnel were dispatched to dozens of calls as reports of damaged trees, hanging limbs, and electrical hazards poured in. But residents observed warnings to avoid downed power lines, use caution when traveling, and report storm-related damage to local authorities.”

Despite the damage to trees and properties, no serious injuries were immediately reported, thanks in part to the rapid response of first responders and the willingness of neighbors to check on one another as the storm passed.

The timing of the storm disrupted many Independence Day celebrations, forcing the temporary cancellation or early conclusion of outdoor gatherings, and holiday festivities. Families who had spent the day enjoying parades, picnics, and community events instead found themselves cleaning up fallen branches, securing damaged property, and coping with extended power outages.

As daylight returned on July 5, O&R crews continued clearing debris from roads and restoring electrical service. Residents also began assessing damage to homes, vehicles, fences, and landscaping left in the storm’s wake.

The July 4 storm served as a reminder of how quickly severe summer weather can develop and the importance of remaining alert to changing conditions, even on days that begin with clear skies and festive celebrations.