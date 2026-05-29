S.S. Seward JROTC supports Memorial Day traditions in Florida

S.S. Seward JROTC students played a significant role in this year’s Memorial Day observances hosted annually by the American Legion Post No. 1250.

The parade and ceremony served as a tribute to the veterans and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, including those who remain POW/MIA, and honored the fallen heroes from the Village of Florida.

Leading up to the ceremony, students placed American flags on veterans’ gravesites at St. Joseph’s Cemetery and the Orange County Veterans Cemetery as a sign of respect and gratitude for those who served our nation. These acts of remembrance gave cadets an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces and reinforced the importance of honoring their legacy.

The cadets also celebrated an important milestone for the program by hosting their inaugural traditional JROTC Ball, which strengthened camaraderie, leadership and pride within the corps.

During the Memorial Day parade, the JROTC proudly led the procession by carrying the American colors, demonstrating leadership, discipline, patriotism and respect for the occasion.

Their participation continued throughout the memorial ceremony, where the cadets stood in honor of the fallen veterans and helped contribute to the solemn atmosphere of the event.

“I’m so proud of the way our cadets have given back to our community, from honoring the graves of our local heroes at the Veterans’ Cemetery, to serving at the local food pantry, to marching in the Memorial Day parade,” said S.S. Seward Principal Michael Maesano. “Community members have told me on many occasions, including this one, how much the program means to them, and these acts of service give our cadets a greater sense of purpose and belonging.”