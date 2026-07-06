Pine Island property set for public auction with minimum bid of just over $113K

The Internal Revenue Service will hold a public auction on July 23 for a partially-completed residential property located on 2.4 acres at 763 County Route 1 in Pine Island.

The auction will begin at 12 p.m., with bidder registration occurring from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The minimum bid on this property is $113,394. Twenty percent of the highest bid is due at the time of sale, and the final payment is due by 1 p.m. on Aug. 24.

All payments must be made by cash or a certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check drawn on any bank or trust company incorporated under the laws of the United States or under the laws of any state, territory, or possession of the United States, or by a United States postal, bank, or express money order. Checks or money orders should be made payable to the United States Treasury.

Why is this property up for auction?

The Pine Island property is up for auction as a result of property seizure due to nonpayment of taxes due.

For more information on the property, visit IRSAuctions.gov

For information about this sale, contact Brittanny Dipla, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist at 805-479-2552 or Brittanny.Dipla@irs.gov.