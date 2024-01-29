x
Pet of the Week: Meet Kavik

Pets. This week’s pet is a Siberian husky named Kavik.

| 29 Jan 2024 | 01:33
    Kavik. ( Photo courtesy the Warwick Valley Humane Society)

Meet Kavik

Siberian husky

Warwick, NY

Young adult male, medium size, silver and white

ABOUT

Characteristics: Active, friendly, energetic, loves interactive play and to run

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Possibly

Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date

Good in a home with:

Fenced-in yard

Teenagers

No cats

Possibly with a submissive dog

Adopt Kavik at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only