Pet of the Week: Meet Kavik

Meet Kavik
Siberian husky
Warwick, NY
Young adult male, medium size, silver and white
ABOUT
Characteristics: Active, friendly, energetic, loves interactive play and to run
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Possibly
Health: Neutered, vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with:
Fenced-in yard
Teenagers
No cats
Possibly with a submissive dog
Adopt Kavik at:
Warwick Valley Humane Society
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, NY 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)
warwickhumane@yahoo.com
Open 12-4 daily by appointment only