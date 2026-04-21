Local Eagle Scout helps Warwick Fire Department

Even the most dedicated fire departments face challenges. Training for the unpredictable is essential, and until recently, the Warwick Fire Department lacked a critical piece of equipment, a rooftop replica training prop. Without it, firefighters had to perform one of the most dangerous tasks, cutting through a pitched roof to release heat and smoke, sometimes for the very first time on an actual burning building, often more than 20 feet in the air.

An Eagle Scout project

When Troop 45 Assistant Scoutmaster and FDNY firefighter Jeffrey Frommeyer learned of the WFD’s need, he turned to his son Holden, then a Life Scout, with a simple question: Could this be your Eagle Scout project? Holden’s answer was an immediate yes!

Months of planning, collaboration, and determination followed. Beginning in March 2025, Holden worked closely with then Fire Chief Andrew Lemin to bring the vision to life. Holden researched designs, consulted with local experts, and discussed with Warwick Handyman owner Luke Crowley to ensure the structure would be safe, sturdy, and effective.

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout requires more than just hard work; it demands leadership. Holden developed a detailed proposal outlining every aspect of the project, from materials and costs to safety protocols and logistics.

After receiving approval from the Greater Hudson Valley Council, he launched his fundraising effort and assembled a team of more than 20 volunteers, including fellow scouts, scoutmasters, FDNY members, and community supporters.

In total, the project took more than 200 hours to complete and cost just over $2,000. By August 2025, the rooftop replica training prop was finished, giving Warwick firefighters a safer, more controlled way to train for some of their most dangerous duties.

Accomplishments in scouting and beyond

On April 8, Holden Frommeyer officially earned the rank of Eagle Scout, becoming the 150th member of Troop 45 to achieve scouting’s highest honor. His journey began in kindergarten as a Cub Scout and now places him among a distinguished group that includes his older brother, Jackson, who earned his Eagle rank in 2022, also from Troop 45.

Holden’s accomplishments extend well beyond scouting. An academically driven student, he took on the challenge of graduating a year early, packing an already demanding schedule with additional English and social studies courses. Despite the workload, he earned Magna Cum Laude honors for the first two marking periods and was named a NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete. On the mat, he proved equally formidable, finishing fifth at the Section IX Wrestling Championships as a varsity competitor.

For more than 150 years, the Warwick Fire District (WFD) has been a constant safeguard for the community, answering the call at all hours, in all conditions. Staffed entirely by volunteers, WFD’s four companies and three stations respond to between 500 and 600 calls each year, from raging structure fires to high-stakes rescues on land and water. When neighboring towns need help, Warwick firefighters don’t hesitate; they answer those calls through the Mutual Aid System, as well.

To join the WFD and be part of the dedicated team, go to their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/WarwickFireDept.

Troop 45 Eagle Scout Projects have benefited many local community organizations, including Four Seasons Kids, The Historical Society of Warwick, and the Warwick Fire District. Beyond offering 24/7 fire protection, the WFD proudly supports our residents through hosting community events and fire prevention education. To join Troop 45 and become a scout, email scoutmaster@troop45warwick.org.