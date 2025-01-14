Leo Kaytes passes away at 91

Leo Kaytes, of Leo Kaytes Ford in Warwick, passed away on Jan. 10 at St. Anthony Community Hospital at the age of 91.

According to his obituary, he was a first-generation American and son of Syrian immigrants. Prior to the 40 years he put into running Leo Kaytes Ford, he worked as an electrician, managed a used car lot, and served at a telephone company.

He was also a family man. He and his wife Gladys were married for nearly 70 years and raised five children together. He also had 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Aside from his business, he was also known for his work with the Warwick Valley Rotary and his spirtual endeavors, helping to found St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church in Florida and growing the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church. Over the years, Kaytes’ served on numerous boards, including St. Anthony Community Hospital, Bon Secours Charity Health System, Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center and St. Ignatius Parish Council.

“At the end of the day, when he had his business, his community commitments and everything else, the most important thing was always his family and God,” said his son, Leo Kaytes Jr.

Read his full obituary online.