Greenwood Lake UFSD fails to pass proposed budget

The Greenwood Lake Union Free School District proposed budget for 2026-2027 was not approved by district voters. According to unofficial results posted on the district’s Facebook page, the vote was 185 in favor, 252 against the budget.

In addition, Ian Mahony and Diana Clough were elected to the two open seats on the district’s board of education with 274 and 307 votes, respectively. Melvian Gutierrez, who also ran for one of the board seats, had 179 votes.

“While the proposed budget was not approved, we remain committed to working through the next steps in service to our students and community,” the district stated.