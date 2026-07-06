Greenwood Lake celebrates Independence Day with parade, bed racing event

The Village of Greenwood Lake marked Independence Day with a spirited Celebrate America Parade on July 4, bringing together residents, visitors, and community organizations for one of the signature events of the village’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Representatives from every corner of the community participated in the procession. Local government officials marched alongside members of the Greenwood Lake Police Department, volunteer firefighters, and emergency medical personnel, whose presence highlighted the dedication of the first responders who serve the community throughout the year. Community service organizations, including the Elks Lodge, the Lions Club float, American Legion, Catholic Daughters of Greenwood Lake, the Gaelic Cultural Society, Project Children, local scouting organizations, The Greenwood Lake historical society, the Greenwood Lake Soccer Club, and Grace Lutheran Church. The parade also included Village Mayor Tom Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, Town of Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, along with several members of the Greenwood Lake Village, Warwick Village and Warwick Town boards. Friends of Hathorn House, and numerous other civic groups and political parties, proudly carried banners and greeted the crowds lining the parade route.

Claddagh Pipe Band gives stirring performance

One of the day’s most memorable moments came with the appearance of the Claddagh Pipe Band from northern New Jersey. Their stirring performances of beloved American patriotic standards echoed throughout the village, filling the air with the unmistakable sound of bagpipes and drums. The band’s music added both dignity and emotion to the celebration, drawing enthusiastic applause from spectators and creating a fitting tribute to the nation’s history and the sacrifices made by generations of Americans.

Team Murphy wins Bed Race event

Immediately following the parade was Greenwood Lake’s famous Bed Race event, with only two teams participating this season. After a three block sprint, Team Murphy’s took this year’s bragging rights with a chance to be remembered as America’s Semiquincentennial Bed Race Champions!