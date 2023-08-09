Goshen. Bonnie and Dr. Elliot Mayefsky named Citizens of the Month for work at the Goshen Senior Center

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has named Bonnie Mayefsky and her husband, Dr. Elliot Mayefsky, as August’s Citizens of the Month Award recipients.

They were recognized for their dedicated work at the Goshen Senior Center and for their advocacy for older adults. The couple was nominated for Citizen of the Month by Village of Goshen Mayor Molly O’Donnell and Deputy Mayor Scott Wohl.

“Bonnie and Elliot are wonderful people and their contributions to the Goshen Senior Center and our community is inspiring,” Neuhaus said. “They are a civic-minded and take great pride in helping their neighbors at the Goshen Senior Center. The couple has had a positive impact on hundreds of residents over the years and are deeply respected by the community.”

The mission of the Goshen senior citizens program is to facilitate the social, emotional and physical well-being of independent senior citizens by providing access to community resources and providing services and activities that maintain senior citizens independence and wellness.

Bonnie Mayefsky has worked part-time at the senior center as the program coordinator and has put in extra hours on her own time during her 10-year tenure. Her duties include planning a variety of events, including physical fitness programs, maintaining schedules and organizing trips and outings.

Bonnie Mayefsky also played an integral role helping older adults to receive vaccinations and other services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Elliot Mayefsky, a retired general and vascular surgeon who practice for 37 years, volunteers at the senior center by mowing the lawn and landscaping the property. He is an associate adjunct Professor of Surgery at Touro Medical College.

Bonnie Mayefsky is a retired Credit Union Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The couple has been married for 32 years and lives in the Town of Goshen. They have one son, Matthew Mayefsky, 28.

“Whenever a senior citizen walks through the door or calls, they have my undivided attention,” Bonnie Mayefsky said. “I am passionate about helping them and answering any questions or concerns that they may have. I look forward to it every day. I love being a senior and working to help my fellow seniors.”