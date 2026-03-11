Golden Hill Elementary hosts Science Symposium

Golden Hill was buzzing last week with poster boards, lab coats, microscopes and more at its annual Science Symposium. At this annual event, students pose a scientific question and search for answers through research and experimentation.



Sisters Lena and Zoe Radon showed the crowd how to make drawings dance by testing the density of ink against water.

“We figured out it would only work with warm water,” shared first grader Zoe. “We had to try a lot of different times to get it to work. It was fun to test so many different things!”

After drawing a shape on a ceramic surface in Expo marker, the Radon sisters would pour warm water over the top, then the drawing would float to the surface, wiggling and dancing. The sisters concluded that the shape floating to the top proves the ink is less dense than water.

“I love judging the science fair, and so does Mr. Risedorph,” said music teacher Kristin Risedorph. “We love seeing the kids come up with a question or idea they want to study and seeing the journey they take to get to their conclusions. It’s always interesting to see new and exciting projects. This is the third year we’ve judged together as a team, but I’ve judged many science symposiums over my career here!”

“The hardest part, but the most fun part, is when it doesn’t work and you need to come up with a different way,” said fifth grader Elijah Morales. “We made magnetic slime. We had to try a lot of different amounts of ingredients until it was perfect.”

Congratulations to our young scientists on another successful year of projects and experiments!