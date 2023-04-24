Florida. Voters approve library budget 141-27

Florida Public Library’s budget for 2023-2024 was approved by the voters on Thursday, April 13.

The proposed tax levy of $510,398 received 141 yes votes and 27 no votes. Three trustees were also reelected. A

shley Dinsmore (150 votes) and Nancy Scott (150 votes) were reelected to full three-year terms and Diane Arcieri (145 votes) to a one-year term.

Write-in votes were received for Lee Maas, Beth Maas, Denise Cutrona and Beth Verblaaw.

“We are grateful for the continued support our community has shown the library,” Library Director Meg Sgombick said in announcing the results, “and we look forward to providing the programs and services they need now and in the future.”

The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle and is open seven days a week. For more information, call (845) 651-7659 or visit www.floridapublicliobrary.org.