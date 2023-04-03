Library budget vote, trustee election April 13

Residents of the Florida Public Library district will go to the polls on April 13 for the library’s annual budget vote and trustee election. The vote will take place at the library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The ballot will contain propositions for the library’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year as well as for the election of three trustees to the board.

The proposed tax levy of $510,398 represents an increase of 1.89% ($9,465). Estimated tax rates are an increase of 2 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.36 for the Town of Goshen and 11 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to $6.19 for the Town of Warwick.

Trustees on the ballot

Two incumbent trustees and one newcomer are running for the three open seats on the library board. Two seats are for full three-year terms and one seat will be a one-year, which will finish out the balance of former trustee Laura Fernandez’s term.

The top two vote getters will secure the full-term seats.

Diane Arcieri has lived in Florida for over 30 years and is retired from a long career in human resources management and organizational development. She is currently serving as a library trustee and as a trustee on the Ramapo Catskill Library System’s (RCLS) Board. A member of the Friends of the Florida Public Library and an advocate for many other Library sponsored programs, she said that she wishes to continue supporting the library in its plan for future growth and help maintain its active role as the “go-to” place in the community.

“The library is a community jewel and is an active partner in providing new and innovative ways to stimulate and meet the needs of our growing population, Arcieri said. “It is known for the friendliness you feel when you enter the doors and for the children who find their voice and creativity through the many innovative programs and events offered.”

Nancy Scott has served on the board of trustees since 2006, in all capacities and is the current president. She has lived in Florida for 41 years and worked in the Orange County Computer Information Systems Dept. for 33 years. She holds a B.A. in Psychology and an A.A. in Computer Information Systems and serves as an officer of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1250 and the Flor-Wick Friends, a local senior group. An active member of the Friends of the Florida Public Library, the Seward-Mapes Homestead Restoration Group and the Florida Historical Society, Scott said that her favorite thing about FPL is the friendly and helpful staff and the wonderful programs for all ages.

“The library is a community center joining all ages with books, programs and technology, Scott said. “My goal is to continue to expand these services and help them grow to meet the needs of the community.”

Ashley Dinsmore and her family have resided in the Village of Florida since 2014. Dinsmore is an active member of the Golden Hill BLT and PTA as well as a local Girl Scout leader. Active library patrons, Dinsmore said that their favorite thing about the library is the activities and services it offers for both children and adults.

“I have always been impressed with how much the library is able to accomplish in such a small space,” she said. “We have such a special facility and an extraordinary staff that is always accommodating and willing to assist with the needs of patron’s requests. I look forward to seeing it grow and become more successful.”

All registered voters in the Florida Union Free School District are eligible to vote. Applications for absentee ballots are available at the front desk or on the library’s website: www.floridapubliclibrary.org.

The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle behind Village Hall. For more information on the election or programs, call (845) 651-7659 or visit the library’s website.