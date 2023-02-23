Library annual vote, trustee election slated for April

The Florida Public Library’s annual budget vote and trustee election will be held April 13 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. in the library, 4 Cohen Circle, Florida.

Included on the ballot will be a proposition for the library’s operating budget and the election of trustees for two three-year and one one-year term that will begin July 1, 2023.

The 2023-2024 proposed tax levy for voters’ approval is $510,398, which represents an increase of $9,465 over the current year.

Copies of the budget are available in the library and a special budget information meeting will be held on March 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Petitions for candidates interested in placing their names on the ballot will be available at the library March 1 and must be returned by 5 p.m. on March 13. Qualified candidates must be 18 years of age and residents of the Florida Union Free School District. The library is a school district public library, sharing the same geographical boundaries as the school district.

For more information on the volunteer trustee position, please contact director Meg Sgombick or consult the Handbook for Library Trustees of New York State which can be found in the library’s reference collection.

Voter registration forms are available in the library now and absentee ballot applications will be available on March 1. Eligible voters must be registered either with the school or with the Orange County Board of Elections for the general election.

For more information on the vote, visit the library, call 845-651-7659, or log onto www.floridapubliclibrary.org.