First day practice times for sports

The Warwick Valley Central School District has announced the opening practice day for varsity and junior varsity teams will be Aug. 18,. Middle school team practices will begin Sept. 2 for interested 7th and 8th grade students.

The schedule is listed as follows:

Football – Warwick Varsity and JV Football opens training camp Monday Aug. 18 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (JV ends at 11 a.m.). Meet in the high school Hall of Champions for paper work and HUDL implementation followed by practice in shorts and cleats. Email Coach Gregory Sirico at gsirico@wvcsd.org or call (845) 222-1402 for more information.

Boys Cross Country – Cross Country will begin on Aug. 18 at 7:15 a.m. on the Tim St. Lawrence Track at the high school. Athletes should be ready to run. Bring sneakers and water. Practice will wrap up at 9 a.m. Email Coach Michael Potter at mpotter@wvcsd.org for more information.

Girls Cross Country – Girls Cross Country will begin on Aug. 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Sanfordville Elementary at Trevor Jahn Pavilion (behind the school). Athletes should be ready to run. Bring sneakers and water. Contact Coach Ryan Candia at rcandia@wvcsd.org for more information.

Girls Tennis – Varsity and JV Tennis will begin on Aug. 18 at 9 - 11:00 a.m. on the tennis courts next to the middle school. Athletes should bring a racquet, water and sneakers, and be ready to compete. Contact Coach William Zwart at wzwart@wvcsd.org for more information.

Girls Volleyball – Varsity and JV Volleyball tryouts will be held Aug. 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Athletes should be ready to try out with sneakers, water and appropriate volleyball footwear. If more information is needed, contact Coach Shawn Thomas at shawnthomas7@gmail.com.

Cheerleading – Varsity and JV Cheerleading will have their first practice Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. Contact Coach Elizabeth Sullivan at esullivan@wvcsd.org for more information.

Boys Soccer – Varsity and JV Boys Soccer candidates should meet on Aug. 18 at 9:00 a.m. on the Tim St. Lawrence Track on the high school campus. Bring water and sneakers and be prepared to run a mile on the track and test in the weight room. Contact Coach Denis O’Connor at doconnor@wvcsd.org for more information.

Girls Soccer – Varsity and JV girls’ soccer candidates should meet at the Sanfordville Elementary Tom Lorgan Field at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 with water, cleats and soccer clothing ready to try out. The first practice will end at noon. Coach Taylor Mann at tmann2@wvcsd.org for more information.

Girls Swimming – Varsity swimming candidates should report to the high school pool on Aug. 18 ready for an 8 - 11 a.m. practice in the water. Athletes should bring water and swim wear. Contact Coach Nicole Rose at nrose@wvcsd.org for more information.

Girls Diving – Varsity diving candidates should report to the High School Pool on Aug. 18 for a 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. practice. Contact Coach Chris Blackwell at hvdcdiving@gmail.com for more information.

Crew Club - Crew will begin training in mid-September. Keep your eyes open for dates.

Middle School Sports (Modified Teams) - Middle School Sports Teams in New York State begin the first week of school with the first practice or tryout on Sept. 3, the second day of school. All practices begin between 3 - 4 p.m. on the middle school campus. Keep your eye on the MS Announcements the first day of school for exact time and location. Contact Athletic Director Gregory Sirico at gsirico@wvcsd.org or (845) 222-1402 for more information.

Advanced Athletic Placement Test for middle school athletes attempting to qualify for a high school sport will be held on Thursday Aug. 14 beginning at 8 a.m. The test will take one hour. Bring water and appropriate athletic wear to meet Coach Sirico at the high school fitness center by door 25 (at the back of the high school). Athletes attempting to play “up” will require the recommendation of the high school coach. Warwick follows the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) guidelines for Advanced Athletic Placement.