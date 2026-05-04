Candidate Q&A: Robert Howe for WVCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?



When I was first elected to the board in the 90s we were a good school district- among the top three in Orange County. Now we are an excellent district - number one in the 45 districts in Mid-Hudson region; I want to continue supporting that excellence. Also, a school district is an integral part of the community and this is a way of giving back to the community for all it has given me and my family.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Support Superintendent Dr. Leach’s long range vision of bringing our district to become one of the top districts in the nation.

2) Continue to serve as liaison to our community center, bringing programs to the district such as drug and alcohol awareness, student leadership programs, communication skills and other programs designed to enhance the emotional wellness of our students.

3) Continue to focus on fiscal responsibility. We are the most financially stable district in Orange County. With my business background and years on the board I understand the budget process both for our district and for BOCES and I am not afraid to ask direct questions regarding expenditures, salaries, etc.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

I have an extensive background that I bring to the board. I am passionate about education having been involved with a parent-run school for 6 years. I was an early advocate of long-range education vision which has resulted in much searching of finding the ideal superintendent who has that vision and the ability to implement it.

I am a business owner with a shop in Pine Island making passive solar sunrooms so, of course, enthusiastically supported our solar panel field.

I am very active at our community center, volunteering at many events.

With my many years on the board I know what has been tried, what has worked, what hasn’t and why. I’m able to bring an objectivity to the board because of these many years and don’t get caught up in reactions and therefore have earned the trust of the administrators and staff.