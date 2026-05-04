Candidate Q&A: Melanie Kolacy for WVCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for a board seat because education is something I care deeply about and would be a good way I could volunteer in the community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I don’t have a set agenda of things in mind I would want to accomplish. I would just like to make sure all of our kids receive the best education possible, while being financially responsible, and making sure parents feel heard. Parents need to know their kids are safe and that any concerns are being dealt with appropriately and not brushed aside.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position

I feel like I am a good candidate for this position because I have a lot of experience volunteering in the school district. I was frequently the class mom all through elementary school helping in the classrooms. I was also deeply involved with the PTA chairing multiple events and holding several offices. I was secretary and treasurer for several years at Sanfordville, and co-resident at the middle school. During those years I also held officer positions in PTA council up to and including president. Being a council president also makes you a board member for the Centra Hudson regional PTA. So for eight years I attended or ran the monthly council leadership meetings for district wide PTA officers with the superintendent (both Dr. Leach and Dr. Bryant before him). This gave me a lot of insight into how the district operates. I was also the recipient of the Jodi Denmead outstanding parent volunteer award for the 2019-2020 school year. I may not have formal education/administration knowledge (my degrees are in biology/veterinary medicine), but I’m smart, a diligent worker, and a good listener. I think I could be a great addition to the board.