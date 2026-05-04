Candidate Q&A: Dory Masefield for WVCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

During my tenure on the school board, we have worked purposefully to make Warwick Valley an exemplary district that always puts students first. We have restored and expanded career and technical education within our own halls, establishing multiple pathways for graduation. Our commitment to safety is stronger than ever, overseeing significant security enhancements across our school buildings. We continue to operate the largest school-run solar farm in the state, saving taxpayers money. Families move to Warwick specifically for the quality of our schools, and I am eager to continue building on this record.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If re-elected, I will advocate for transparency and work to build trust between the community, the school board and the administration. I will propose to make district policies, such as the code of conduct, more accessible and easier to understand. I will be proactive in assessing the mental health program, ensuring that appropriate effective supports are in place. I will continue to support upgrades in facilities for increased efficiency and cost savings.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

My skills and experience are unique on the board. I completed a B.A. and M.S. in science, and hold secondary science and math teaching certifications. I am a lifelong educator, having worked in many capacities, public and private, teaching students from elementary age through senior citizens. I am currently a middle school science and math teacher at a local private school. I participate in professional development workshops every year focusing on best practices in education and student support.