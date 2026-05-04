Candidate Q&A: Bob Larsen for WVCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?



As a parent of children in the District and active community member, I want to ensure that our schools provide a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment for every student. Strong schools are the foundation of a strong community, and I am committed to being a voice for families, students, and taxpayers while helping guide the district forward in a thoughtful and responsible way.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?



First, I want to promote transparency and communication between the Board, administration, and the community so that stakeholders feel informed and heard.Second, I aim to support initiatives that enhance educational quality, including curriculum development, student resources, and opportunities that prepare students for real-world success.Third, I want to ensure all students are supported and represented to their fullest potential, whether in academics, the arts, or athletics.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position



As a business owner with over two decades of experience in operations, strategic planning, and organizational leadership, I bring a practical, results-driven perspective to decision-making. I have worked closely with organizations to improve efficiency, accountability, and long-term growth. These are skills that translate directly to effective school board governance. I approach challenges with a practical, solutions-oriented mindset and a commitment to collaboration. Most importantly, I am invested in this community and motivated to contribute meaningfully to its continued success.