Black Dirt Scholarship winners announced

The Pine Island Chamber Black Dirt Scholarship Committee recognized three Warwick Valley High School seniors for their achievements, service and character.

Sophia Amato, Sienna Liggio, and Kasandra Lashuay are this year’s scholarship recipients; each demonstrated how their experiences in Pine Island influenced who they have become.

Students share what community means to them

For Sophia, involvement with the Community Center youth program opened the door to participating in local initiatives such as Too Good To Toss and the Prevention Coalition, giving her opportunities to contribute to meaningful community work at a young age. Sienna reflected on how growing up volunteering on farms and working with animals taught her patience, responsibility, multitasking, and calmness — skills she says will guide her wherever life takes her. Kasandra credited her involvement with the Pine Island Fire Department with teaching the importance of helping others and treating everyone with kindness and respect.

The scholarship winners also spoke about the special balance the area provides. One student said she will miss being able to hike local trails while still having easy access to New York City. Others talked about missing the peaceful lifestyle, close family ties, and sense of community that make the area feel grounded and welcoming.

Advice for next year’s seniors

When asked what advice they would give next year’s seniors, the students emphasized the importance of getting involved and using their voices.

“Take advantage of the connections,” one student advised. “People in leadership positions here listen to young people and care what students have to say.”

Another encouraged others to step outside their comfort zones by participating in community events such as Warwick Valley Applefest, Pine Island Pumpkinfest, and Too Good To Toss — experiences that help build friendships, confidence, and community pride.

Acknowledging mentors

Mentorship also emerged as a defining part of growing up in the area. The students spoke about educators and community leaders who took a personal interest in their futures. Sophia credited Christine Wilson of the Prevention Coalition as a trusted mentor, while another student found inspiration through criminal justice teacher Mr. Avila. Kasandra described the impact of BOCES carpentry teacher Corey Moore, who encouraged both personal and professional growth.

The scholarship winners will be at the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Annual Black Dirt Summer Social on Aug. 11. Proceeds support current and future scholarship recipients. Tickets will be available on: https://www.pineislandny.com.