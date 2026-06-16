Beginning June 19: Section of 17A in the Village of Warwick closed to traffic this summer

Beginning 9 a.m. on Friday, June 19, through the end of the summer, State Route 17A (Galloway Road) in the Village of Warwick will be closed between Clinton Avenue and South Street.

The closure is necessary for culvert replacement in the area and is part of the overall modernization of Route 17A and 94, the state Department of Transportation reported.

In a recent Supervisor’s Corner, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer shared that, during the road closing, all businesses in the area will remain accessible to patrons.