Supervisor’s Corner

Roadwork Continues Throughout Warwick The Route 94/17A paving project continues on schedule with some major updates and closures taking place in the coming weeks. The crews completed the culvert near Homestead Village and that section of road is now reopened. Crews will be shutting down the section of Galloway just west of Larry’s Deli around June 19. You may still access ALL businesses in and around this area, this will simply be closed to through traffic. Please be mindful of your speed as you navigate detours and plan according, leave early, and be patient as we are almost done!

Market Bucks for Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake. This special program provides $5 vouchers for patrons/members of Greenwood Lake Food Pantry, Greenwood Lake Senior Center, Greenwood Lake American Legion and Warwick VFW. Market Bucks can be used on all food and personal products at the market. Market Bucks is funded by the generous donations of our supporters. If you’d like to make a donation or if you have any questions, email Market Manager Karen Wintrow at lakesidemarketgwl@gmail.com.

“Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” series continues with the next session on Tuesday, June 16 from 9-10 a.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N. Main Street, Florida. Residents are invited to join me for a casual, open discussion about the issues that matter most to our community. These sessions offer direct access to me and our department heads—an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and stay informed about Town of Warwick initiatives and services. Designed to increase accessibility and transparency, the series also provides an option for those unable to attend evening Town Board meetings to connect with Town Hall in a more convenient setting. All are welcome; no RSVP is required. For more information or to host an event, email supervisor@townofwarwickny.gov.

Our Town of Warwick Annual Senior Barbeque date has been set for Tuesday, August 18 (Rain Date: August 19.) We look forward to serving seniors from all across our town at this wonderful free event.

Greenwood Lake Street Fair, Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Stop by this fun event with Art, Food, and Crafts vendors along with live music. For inquires, contact the Village of Greenwood Lake at (845) 477-9215.

Childhood Cancer Walk, Family Fun Day, Saturday, June 13 at Wickham Woodlands, 169 State School Road, Warwick. Registration begins at 9 am with the walk starting at 10 am. Superhero Dress encouraged. Hosted by the Hudson Valley Catskill District Lion’s 20-0, this event is to generate funds for the children and their families affected by this terrible disease. Cost is $30 per individual, $50 for families up to 4 participants and $5 per additional family member. For question or additional information, contact Claire Gablemann at gabelmac@yahoo.com or Wayne Patterson at wprellc@gmail.com or call (845) 576-2189.

Backpack Snack Attack’s Warwick Summer Music Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick will take place on Saturday, June 13. This fundraising event will offer live music from 12 - 8 p.m. A suggested donation of $5 per person for an entrance fee, children 12 and under are free. Visit https://backpacksnackattack.com/wsmf/ for more information and a list of the bands.