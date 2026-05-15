Douglas Messina honored as best-in-state wealth advisor by ‘Forbes’

Douglas Messina, CFP, CRPC, APMA, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Warwick, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by “Forbes.” The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Messina was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.

Messina is part of Rise Private Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Messina graduated from Fordham University with a degree in economics. Messina has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

As a private wealth advisor, Messina provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Gina Petriccione at gina.petriccione@ampf.com or check out their website at RisePWM.com.