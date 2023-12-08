Cute as a button bungalow near Cascade Lake

Are you looking for an escape to tranquil country living? Then this charming bungalow nestled on Ashlee Meadow could fulfill your desire. The home features two cozy bedrooms, one bath, and an adorable reading nook that doubles as a workspace. It also possesses a flexible area that can be used for dining or as a home office.

The kitchen boasts brand new stainless-steel appliances and stainless sink, while the living room allows you to cozy up to a warming, relaxing pellet stove while admiring nature through the windows that occupy every wall.

Downstairs, is an additional bonus of 430 square feet, perfect for storing outdoor sporting equipment; it could also be converted with a touch of creativity into additional entertaining space.

With the property located at the foothills of the Appalachian Trail, you can hike year-round, ski near Mt. Peter, and enjoy boating in Greenwood Lake. The home also has access to a private pond great for kayaking, paddle-boarding, canoeing, and fishing.

A must see for the nature lover.