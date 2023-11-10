Vintage charm in Florida

Built in 1895, this sturdy farmhouse features three bedrooms each having their own unique character, creating serene retreats. A full bathroom completes the upstairs.

Set on 1.3 acres, the listing will captivate the hearts of vintage home enthusiasts, especially the classic porch that begs for rocking chairs and a porch swing.

Inside, the home shopper will be greeted by wood floors, period moldings, built-ins and tons of natural light.

The kitchen retains its vintage charm but offers modern amenities, stressing the harmonious balance between past and present. The dining room flows into the living room where sunlight filters in through large windows.

The property’s allure extends beyond the main house. A detached two car garage and huge barn encourage craftmanship and creativity. Indulge your hobbies!

Embrace the bygone era and relish small town tranquility.